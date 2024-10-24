Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.77. 968,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $289.70. The company has a market cap of $428.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

