Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $285.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,194. The company has a market capitalization of $428.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $289.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.