Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,884,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,499,000 after buying an additional 479,286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $175.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

