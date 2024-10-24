Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Varonis Systems worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,550.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 26.6% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 226.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.97. 132,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,686. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,219,578.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

