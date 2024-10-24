Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.860-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.440-3.480 EPS.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion and a PE ratio of 33.16.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Several research firms have commented on VLTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

