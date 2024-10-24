Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.79 and last traded at $114.79, with a volume of 2084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Veralto Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion and a PE ratio of 34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Veralto by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 692.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

