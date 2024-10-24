Verasity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.78 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $27.34 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

