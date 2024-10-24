Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRT. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.22.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $108.26 on Thursday. Vertiv has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vertiv by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 598,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,251 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1,019.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

