Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $115.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Vertiv stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.38. 4,675,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,369,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $89.83. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

