Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Stock Price Up 16% – Should You Buy?

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.09. 70,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Viking Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

