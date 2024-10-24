Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 21.2 %

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $12.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,322,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,632. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $15,308,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,257,979.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,671 shares of company stock worth $33,810,813. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

