Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $87.61, but opened at $92.26. Visteon shares last traded at $92.71, with a volume of 132,716 shares traded.

The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.60 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. Visteon’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,039.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Visteon by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Visteon by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average of $104.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

