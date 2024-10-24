VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.47 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 40.19 ($0.52). VPC Specialty Lending Investments shares last traded at GBX 40.20 ($0.52), with a volume of 210,345 shares traded.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 180.07 and a quick ratio of 28.78. The company has a market cap of £112.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.22 and a beta of 0.58.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 1.89 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.32%. VPC Specialty Lending Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,888.89%.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Further Reading

