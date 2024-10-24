Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.25 EPS.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,282. The company has a market cap of $743.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.82%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNC

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.