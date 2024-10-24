Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,882 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in RTX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 11,235.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in RTX by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after buying an additional 792,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.9 %

RTX stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $167.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

