Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 20 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Walker Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $569.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,307. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $579.95 and its 200-day moving average is $513.50.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

