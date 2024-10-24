Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $48.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 243,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

