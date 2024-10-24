Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $152,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 106.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

