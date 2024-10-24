Wedbush Raises Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $96.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday.

Century Communities stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 100,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,752. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.53.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,527.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Century Communities by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Century Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

