Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DTE Energy (DTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) recently:

10/22/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – DTE Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $121.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $131.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.67.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 224.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after buying an additional 1,756,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,768,000 after acquiring an additional 261,623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 42.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,312,000 after acquiring an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 133.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 141,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.