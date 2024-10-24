Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DTE Energy (DTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) recently:
- 10/22/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2024 – DTE Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/25/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $121.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/6/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/29/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $131.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:DTE opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.67.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
