WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.
WesBanco Stock Down 1.3 %
WesBanco stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.36. 462,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,979. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.
WesBanco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on WSBC
Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco
In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $161,908.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,405.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About WesBanco
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WesBanco
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.