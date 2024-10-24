Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 419,957 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $230.89 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Articles

