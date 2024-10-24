Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.750-2.050 EPS.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.95.

WDC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.32. 8,751,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Digital news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,098.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,560. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

