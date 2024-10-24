Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $66.32. 8,751,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117,655. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,955 shares of company stock worth $6,327,560 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

