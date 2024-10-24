Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.25-10.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.43 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.450-7.650 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WAB. Susquehanna increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.55. 492,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $102.16 and a fifty-two week high of $192.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $742,426.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,621.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

