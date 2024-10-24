Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.450-7.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.3 billion-$10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.4 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-7.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WAB traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.18. The company had a trading volume of 424,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $102.16 and a fifty-two week high of $192.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,621.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

