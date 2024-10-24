William Blair Forecasts Increased Earnings for HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $870.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,041.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 82.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

