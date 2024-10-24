Williams Financial LLC Purchases 3,330 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 7.7% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Williams Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.51.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.