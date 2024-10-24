Worldcoin (WLD) Price Reaches $2.13

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00003140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $202.67 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,690,066 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 565,682,367.0361145 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.28183862 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 349 active market(s) with $212,843,490.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

