Wrapped HBAR 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $658,190.30 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $658,190.30 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,917,926 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 269,917,925.94041854 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05166149 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $808,116.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

