Wrapped TRON Trading Up 3% This Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $14.39 billion and approximately $6.92 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://tron.network/."

