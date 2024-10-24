Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.42 Million

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $219,830.25 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00239447 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 268,277,136 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 268,954,432.35973054. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02755362 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $200,020.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

