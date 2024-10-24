Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.340 EPS.

WH traded up $8.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

