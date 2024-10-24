X Square Capital LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 1.5% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1,053.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.18.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $304.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $232.29 and a 12 month high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.