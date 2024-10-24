YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS JMST opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

