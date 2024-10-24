YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,644 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.19.

EBAY stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

