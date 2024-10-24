Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 36 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.76. 971,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,971. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The firm has a market cap of $428.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

