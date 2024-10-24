Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

VIG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.19. 179,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

