Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for OBDC Earnings

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. The business had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

