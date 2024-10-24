Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17,054.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $59,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $368.09 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $380.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.04.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.