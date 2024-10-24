Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Zscaler by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $181.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.60 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at $17,686,201.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho cut Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.73.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

