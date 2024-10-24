Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $53.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.30 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.200- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Zynex Stock Performance

ZYXI traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 148,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.65 million, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.54. Zynex has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. Zynex had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zynex

In other news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $64,906.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,349.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zynex news, Director Joshua R. Disbrow bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $64,906.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,349.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

