27,115 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 285,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 112,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,308,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,801,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $95.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.80.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5824 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.