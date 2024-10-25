3,155 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 182.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 64,771 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,151.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 148,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day moving average of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,673 shares of company stock worth $13,918,095. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

