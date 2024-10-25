3,417 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

RSP stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $182.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

