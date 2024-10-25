378,192 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Purchased by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 378,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,895,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 6.4% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 6.43% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 58.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 26.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 867.8% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GAPR opened at $36.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $37.02.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

