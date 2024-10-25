40,308 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 53,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 100.5% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 82,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 101,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,311,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,623,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.79%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

