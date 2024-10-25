41,350 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Canal Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 48.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.