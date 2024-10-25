4,766 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

VWO stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

