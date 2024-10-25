A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Lowered to $81.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOS. DA Davidson downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 109,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 38.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.